Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.89 Billion

Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report sales of $7.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.98 billion and the lowest is $7.84 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

PM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,970. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

