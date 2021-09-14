Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 304.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,078,000 after buying an additional 1,654,547 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,970. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51.
Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.
In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
