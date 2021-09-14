Philip Morris International Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Philip Morris International in a report issued on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2021 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

PM stock opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,188,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,481,000 after buying an additional 42,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

