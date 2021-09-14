PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 21st (NASDAQ:PPHPU)

PHP Ventures Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PPHPU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 21st. PHP Ventures Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During PHP Ventures Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:PPHPU opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

