PIBBLE (PIB) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $29.64 million and $45,889.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00146936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.66 or 0.00818959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043416 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.