PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE PZC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. 5,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

