Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 25,765 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 57.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNA. FMR LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 499,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

