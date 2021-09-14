Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 662 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.12. The firm has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

