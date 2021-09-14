Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 833 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.63. 41,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,415. The company has a market cap of $352.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.