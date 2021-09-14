Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 77,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

