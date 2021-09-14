Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 70 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

CMI traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

