Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,956 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

