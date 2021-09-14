Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. decreased their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

