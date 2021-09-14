Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $399,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

MRK stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.