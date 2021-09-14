Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

UBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

