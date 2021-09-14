Piper Sandler Downgrades Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of SUMO opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -15.96.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $56,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,330 shares of company stock worth $6,632,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

