Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

CAKE opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $65.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 266,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,414,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

