Piper Sandler Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $14.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

