Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Announces Earnings Results

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,636. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 301.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

