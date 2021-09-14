PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 13,272 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $400,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $434,311.99.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $667,934.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $397,651.65.

On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $745,969.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $419,441.26.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $895,645.76.

On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $751,781.87.

On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $934,272.64.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,172,303.56.

On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $788,126.46.

PMVP opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMVP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 898,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after acquiring an additional 492,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $9,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

