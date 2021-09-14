PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,956 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 169.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $3,198,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835,405 shares of company stock valued at $91,771,087. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

NYSE:NET opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $132.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.10 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

