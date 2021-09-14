PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 644 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,532,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

