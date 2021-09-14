PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE NI opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.