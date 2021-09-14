PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Valvoline by 785.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,829,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after purchasing an additional 922,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Valvoline stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.