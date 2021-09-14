PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 79.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $465.60 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $503.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $437.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.55, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.