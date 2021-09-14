PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,556 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amdocs by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 237.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 302,377 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Amdocs by 35.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

DOX opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

