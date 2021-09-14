Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. 1,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POW. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,371,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

