Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PSZKY opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA provides banking services. It operates through the Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs. The Corporate and Investments segment serves corporate clients and financial institutions.

