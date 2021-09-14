PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.99

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 1620776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

Get PPD alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PPD by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in PPD by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 121,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PPD by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PPD by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.