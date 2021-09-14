PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,926,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 436,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

NYSE PPG opened at $152.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

