Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE:PD traded down C$1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.10. 87,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,766. The firm has a market capitalization of C$573.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.23. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$15.80 and a 12-month high of C$54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -3.900195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

