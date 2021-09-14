Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

