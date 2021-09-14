Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVG. National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE PVG traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -92.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. Analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 220,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 38,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

