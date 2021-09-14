Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $19.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 385,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,204. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

