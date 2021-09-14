Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,405,001 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $503,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.11. 21,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,373. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

