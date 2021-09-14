Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $531.29 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.66% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $531,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Shares of MTD traded up $16.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,572.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,834. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,509.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,336.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $945.00 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

