Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 56,977 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,816,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $845,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after buying an additional 264,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,209,000 after buying an additional 248,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 595,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.99. 2,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

