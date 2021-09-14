Project Pai (PAI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $491,746.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Project Pai has a market cap of $33.14 million and $491,746.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00120145 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00026513 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,773,435,830 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,345,029 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.