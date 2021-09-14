ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 93,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,240,529 shares.The stock last traded at $80.90 and had previously closed at $80.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

