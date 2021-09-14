Provident Financial’s (PFG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 338.20 ($4.42) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 261.11. The firm has a market cap of £857.78 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.09 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368.60 ($4.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

