PSI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,110 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

