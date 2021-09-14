PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.94 and a 200 day moving average of $247.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

