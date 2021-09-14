PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0005 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $535,691.71 and approximately $604.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,083.67 or 1.00048779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00079498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000146 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.