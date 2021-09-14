PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

PVH stock opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.72. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PVH will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.58.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

