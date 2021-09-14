Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Copart, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Copart in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $142.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.11. Copart has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Copart by 1.7% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.