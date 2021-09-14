Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLAY. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

