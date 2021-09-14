QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in August

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

QADB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39. QAD has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $87.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in QAD by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QADB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

