QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys New Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 29,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

