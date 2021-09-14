QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $115,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 208,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 52,540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,426,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 69,577 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

