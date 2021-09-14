QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of QSEP stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 277,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,868. QS Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It also improve the economics of oil extraction and transport and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on February 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

