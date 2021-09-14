QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of QSEP stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 277,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,868. QS Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About QS Energy
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.